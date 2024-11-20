News & Insights

Hazer Group’s Director Increases Stake in Remuneration Adjustment

November 20, 2024

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.

Hazer Group Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Glenn Corrie acquires 146,618 fully paid ordinary shares as part of his Short-Term Incentive (STI) bonus. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM and is a component of Corrie’s broader remuneration package. Investors may find this development noteworthy, as it reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

