Hazer Group’s Director Increases Stake in Remuneration Adjustment

Hazer Group Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Glenn Corrie acquires 146,618 fully paid ordinary shares as part of his Short-Term Incentive (STI) bonus. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM and is a component of Corrie’s broader remuneration package. Investors may find this development noteworthy, as it reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

