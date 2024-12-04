News & Insights

Technology

Hazer Group Receives AU$6.2 Million Government Grant for Commercial Reactor Program

December 04, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

The Western Australian government has awarded Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) AU$6.2 million in conditional grant funding under its Lower Carbon Grants Program — Gorgon Fund.

Hazer said the grant is non-refundable and was approved via the execution of a financial assistance agreement and project plan. It will use the funds to advance its commercial reactor scale-up program.

The first iteration of Hazer's reactor technology was installed in its commercial demonstration plant (CDP) in 2023, and the company completed a test program ahead of schedule in November.

The CDP reactor is capable of large-scale application of single train capacity of up to 40,000 tonnes per year.

“We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Western Australian Government and the Gorgon Joint Venture for providing the funding to progress the important next phase of technology scale-up to commercialise Hazer's novel Western Australian technology,” Hazer CEO and Managing Director Glenn Corrie said on Tuesday (December 3).

He added that the funding will substantially support the company’s 2025/2026 work program, which is centred on advancing Hazer's commercialisation strategy for use in Australia and around the world.

Subject to Hazer’s achievement of key milestones related to its commercial reactor scale-up program at the CDP, the company will be eligible to draw down the government funding via multiple tranches.

The Lower Carbon Grants Program — Gorgon Fund is a new initiative that was established in 2024 to provide funding for local innovations and projects that support decarbonisation.

It is administered by the Western Australian government and funded by the Gorgon joint venture, which is operated by Chevron Australia and includes Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Shell (NYSE:SHEL,LSE:SHEL), Osaka Gas (TSE:9532), MidOcean Energy and JERA.

“The Western Australian Government is committed to diversifying and decarbonizing the state’s economy, with a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Minister Stephen Dawson.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.