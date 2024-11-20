News & Insights

Hazer Group Gains Shareholder Support Amid Climate-Tech Focus

November 20, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.

Hazer Group Ltd announced that all resolutions were approved at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The technology company is focused on providing clean hydrogen and high-quality graphite solutions, which could position it well in the growing climate-tech sector. Investors may find Hazer’s continuous advancements appealing as it strives to lead in global decarbonisation efforts.

For further insights into AU:HZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

