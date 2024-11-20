Hazer Group Gains Shareholder Support Amid Climate-Tech Focus

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.

Hazer Group Ltd announced that all resolutions were approved at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The technology company is focused on providing clean hydrogen and high-quality graphite solutions, which could position it well in the growing climate-tech sector. Investors may find Hazer’s continuous advancements appealing as it strives to lead in global decarbonisation efforts.

