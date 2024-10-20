Hazer Group Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

Hazer Group Ltd. (AU:HZR) has released an update.

Hazer Group Ltd. invites shareholders to its hybrid Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit proxies online ahead of the meeting. The company has provided electronic access to all meeting materials and voting instructions.

