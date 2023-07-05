Hazama Ando (TYO:1719) Price Target Increased by 5.62% to 958.80

The average one-year price target for Hazama Ando (TYO:1719) has been revised to 958.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 907.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 888.80 to a high of 1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.81% from the latest reported closing price of 1,075.00 / share.

Hazama Ando Maintains 5.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hazama Ando. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1719 is 0.07%, a decrease of 21.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 14,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1719 by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 1,471K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,179K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1719 by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,150K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,099K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

