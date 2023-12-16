Hazama Ando (FRA:2PW) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 6.11

The average one-year price target for Hazama Ando (FRA:2PW) has been revised to 6.11 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 5.75 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.67 to a high of 6.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.74% from the latest reported closing price of 6.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hazama Ando. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2PW is 0.07%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 14,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 1,299K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,237K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2PW by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,150K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2PW by 18.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

