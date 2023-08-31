Hazama Ando (FRA:2PW) Price Target Increased by 266.97% to 22.13

The average one-year price target for Hazama Ando (FRA:2PW) has been revised to 22.13 / share. This is an increase of 266.97% from the prior estimate of 6.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.21 to a high of 39.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 201.04% from the latest reported closing price of 7.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hazama Ando. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2PW is 0.07%, a decrease of 12.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 14,258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PW by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 1,299K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares, representing a decrease of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2PW by 11.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2PW by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,150K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,099K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

