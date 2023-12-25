News & Insights

HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. Upgrades Organigram Holdings (TSX:OGI)

December 25, 2023 — 07:59 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. upgraded their outlook for Organigram Holdings (TSX:OGI) from Hold to Buy .

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organigram Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGI is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.97% to 8,549K shares.

CA:OGI / Organigram Holdings Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 2,805K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,086K shares, representing a decrease of 188.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,117K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares, representing a decrease of 185.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 48.19% over the last quarter.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 1,035K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing a decrease of 188.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 32.31% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 652K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 466K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares, representing a decrease of 300.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 67.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

