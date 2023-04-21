HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. Maintains Minera Alamos (TSXV:MAI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Minera Alamos (TSXV:MAI) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 32,762K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,813K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAI by 16.73% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 14,142K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,409K shares, representing a decrease of 30.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAI by 35.20% over the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 1,000K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 1,876K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAI by 14.59% over the last quarter.

