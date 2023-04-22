HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. Maintains Karora Resources (KRR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Karora Resources (KRR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karora Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRR is 0.31%, an increase of 54.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.28% to 35,053K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 10,703K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,583K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRR by 41.43% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 7,899K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,943K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRR by 46.43% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,952K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,785K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRR by 36.32% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 1,450K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRR by 91.76% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 1,218K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 90.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRR by 1,360.79% over the last quarter.

