HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. Maintains Cerrado Gold (TSX:CERT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Cerrado Gold (TSX:CERT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,371.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cerrado Gold is $24.22. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 2,371.94% from its latest reported closing price of $0.98.

The projected annual revenue for Cerrado Gold is $383MM, an increase of 323.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,800K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

