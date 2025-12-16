HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. Maintains Fury Gold Mines (FURY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAM:FURY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.46% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fury Gold Mines is $1.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.00 to a high of $1.30. The average price target represents an increase of 94.46% from its latest reported closing price of $0.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fury Gold Mines is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fury Gold Mines. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FURY is 0.01%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.95% to 19,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 10,800K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ashford Capital Management holds 3,650K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ingalls & Snyder holds 2,135K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1,512K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 940K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing an increase of 48.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FURY by 155.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

