HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. Maintains Dolly Varden Silver (DVS) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 07:11 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Dolly Varden Silver (NYSEAM:DVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dolly Varden Silver is $5.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.62 to a high of $7.20. The average price target represents an increase of 26.28% from its latest reported closing price of $4.54 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dolly Varden Silver. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 37.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVS is 0.03%, an increase of 41.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.52% to 9,966K shares. DVS / Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DVS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 3,663K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,415K shares , representing a decrease of 293.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVS by 20.72% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,079K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares , representing an increase of 29.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVS by 22.40% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 1,367K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares , representing an increase of 22.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVS by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 1,288K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares , representing a decrease of 141.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVS by 52.99% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 724K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares , representing a decrease of 355.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVS by 20.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

