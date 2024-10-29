Hayward rises 9.8%

Hayward (HAYW) is up 9.8%, or $1.45 to $16.25.
- Hayward narrows FY24 revenue view to f $1.020B-$1.040B, from $1.010B-$1.040B
- Hayward reports Q3 EPS 11c, consensus 10c
- Hayward price target raised to $16 from $15.50 at Stifel
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Pentair price target raised to $110 from $97 at KeyBanc
