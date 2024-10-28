News & Insights

Hayward price target raised to $16 from $15.50 at Stifel

October 28, 2024 — 07:55 am EDT

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter raised the firm’s price target on Hayward (HAYW) to $16 from $15.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Though the firm’s outlook is below consensus, it says it approaches FY26 “confidently with our estimates,” considering a stagnant recovery for pool category discretionary demand, but enabled by pricing power, increased content, and mix benefits that have been points of differentiation amid weaker category trends.

Read More on HAYW:

Stocks mentioned

HAYW

