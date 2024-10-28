Hayward price target raised to $16 from $15.50 at Stifel

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter raised the firm’s price target on Hayward (HAYW) to $16 from $15.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Though the firm’s outlook is below consensus, it says it approaches FY26 “confidently with our estimates,” considering a stagnant recovery for pool category discretionary demand, but enabled by pricing power, increased content, and mix benefits that have been points of differentiation amid weaker category trends.

