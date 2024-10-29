Hayward narrows FY24 revenue view to f $1.020B-$1.040B, from $1.010B-$1.040B

Consensus for FY24 revenue $1.02B… Hayward (HAYW) is refining its full-year 2024 guidance ranges to reflect continued strong execution resulting in modestly improved sales and profitability. For fiscal year 2024, Hayward now expects net sales of $1.020 B to $1.040B , or an increase of approximately 3% to 5% from fiscal year 2023, compared to our prior guidance of $1.010B to $1.040B . We now expect Adjusted EBITDA of $260M to $270M , or an increase of approximately 5% to 9% from fiscal year 2023, compared to our prior guidance of $255M to $270M. The pool industry remains attractive and benefits from sustainable secular demand trends in outdoor living. Hayward continues to leverage its competitive advantages and drive increasing adoption of its leading SmartPad(TM) pool equipment products both in new construction and the aftermarket, which has historically represented approximately 80% of net sales. Hayward is confident in its long-term outlook for profitable growth and robust cash flow generation, driven by its technology leadership, operational excellence, strong brand and installed base, and multi-channel capabilities.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HAYW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.