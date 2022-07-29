Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hayward Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$395m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$310m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Hayward Holdings has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Building industry.

NYSE:HAYW Return on Capital Employed July 29th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hayward Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hayward Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Hayward Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 217% over the last two years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Hayward Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Hayward Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 54% in the last year. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Hayward Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

