Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $17.65 in the previous session. Hayward Holdings has gained 12.3% since the start of the year compared to the 30.9% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 36.7% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 29, 2025, Hayward Holdings reported EPS of $0.14 versus consensus estimate of $0.12 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.55%.

For the current fiscal year, Hayward Holdings is expected to post earnings of $0.73 per share on $1.09 in revenues. This represents a 8.96% change in EPS on a 3.98% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.81 per share on $1.15 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.96% and 5.26%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Hayward Holdings may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Hayward Holdings has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 24.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 17.8X versus its peer group's average of 16.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Hayward Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Hayward Holdings meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Hayward Holdings shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

