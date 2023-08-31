Hayward Holdings (HAYW) Price Target Increased by 14.88% to 15.75

The average one-year price target for Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) has been revised to 15.75 / share. This is an increase of 14.88% from the prior estimate of 13.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.34% from the latest reported closing price of 14.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hayward Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAYW is 0.38%, a decrease of 18.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 273,339K shares. The put/call ratio of HAYW is 3.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSD Partners holds 71,538K shares representing 33.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CCMP Capital GP holds 14,394K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,010K shares, representing a decrease of 108.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 53.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,295K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,900K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 713.51% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 7,866K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,400K shares, representing a decrease of 108.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 46.92% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 7,676K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,908K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 100.94% over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

