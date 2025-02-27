HAYWARD HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $HAYW Reports Quarterly Earnings

HAYWARD HOLDINGS ($HAYW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $327,080,000, beating estimates of $308,828,011 by $18,251,989.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HAYW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HAYWARD HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HAYWARD HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HAYW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN HOLLERAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 292,857 shares for an estimated $4,500,100 .

. EIFION JONES (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,207,875

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HAYWARD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of HAYWARD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.