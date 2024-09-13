HAYW vs. GRMN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products sector have probably already heard of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) and Garmin (GRMN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Garmin has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that HAYW is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

HAYW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.30, while GRMN has a forward P/E of 30.21. We also note that HAYW has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.16.

Another notable valuation metric for HAYW is its P/B ratio of 2.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GRMN has a P/B of 5.01.

Based on these metrics and many more, HAYW holds a Value grade of B, while GRMN has a Value grade of D.

HAYW sticks out from GRMN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HAYW is the better option right now.

