HAYW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hayward Holdings Inc (Symbol: HAYW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.70, changing hands as low as $11.24 per share. Hayward Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAYW's low point in its 52 week range is $7.97 per share, with $18.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.70.

