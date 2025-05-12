HAYW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hayward Holdings Inc (Symbol: HAYW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.59, changing hands as high as $14.97 per share. Hayward Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAYW's low point in its 52 week range is $11.10 per share, with $16.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.78.

