Hays Travel to buy Thomas Cook's UK stores - govt agency

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain's insolvency agency said on Wednesday that Hays Travel had reached an agreement with Thomas Cook Group Plc TCG.D to buy 555 stores of the collapsed travel firm in the UK.

The travel agency will also re-employ some former employees from Thomas Cook's retail operations, the British agency said in a statement.

The world's largest travel firm, Thomas Cook, collapsed last month, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.