Hays to return 150 mln pounds in special dividends on resilient hiring activity

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hays Plc HAYS.L said on Thursday it would return 150 million pounds ($207.72 million) extra cash it had identified to shareholders via special dividends, as hiring activity proved more resilient than the recruiter had expected at the peak of the coronavirus crisis.

"With recovery in fees and our profits accelerating in Q2, this provides us with confidence to resume paying core dividends at our full-year results in August," Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox said.

Hays, which raised 200 million pounds last April, said it intends to return the surplus capital to shareholders in two phases, starting with a 100 million pound payment to be declared in August along with annual results.

The company had gradually reduced its global workforce since the start of the pandemic, which led to a hiring freeze in most sectors.

But Hays, which posted a 78% plunge in profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 on Thursday, said it expects consultant headcount to increase by around 2-4% in the current quarter.

Net fees fell 24% to 422.8 million pounds, but was better than the 35% drop it had predicted under its modelled scenario.

($1 = 0.7221 pounds)

