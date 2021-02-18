Hays to give back 150 mln pounds in special dividends

Contributors
Muvija M Reuters
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Recruitment agency Hays Plc HAYS.L said on Thursday it had identified 150 million pounds ($207.69 million) of surplus capital that it planned to return to shareholders as special dividends, encouraged by hiring activity rebounding to pre-Christmas levels by early February.

"With recovery in fees and our profits accelerating in Q2, this provides us with confidence to resume paying core dividends at our full-year results in August," Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox said.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

