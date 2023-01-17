Hays quarterly net fees jump on robust temporary hiring

January 17, 2023 — 02:36 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Jan 17 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays Plc HAYS.L on Tuesday posted a rise in second-quarter net fees, after hiring in its temporary and contracting segment grew at a faster rate than permanent jobs for the first time in seven quarters.

The company, which focuses largely on hiring for white-collar roles, said its like-for-like net fees for the three months ended Dec. 31 grew by 8%, with temporary segment jumping 9%.

"Growth was a result of our actions to increase fee margins and our focus on the most in-demand markets, supported by overall wage inflation," Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox said in a statement.

He also said the company's forward-looking client and candidate activity saw modest reductions in its permanent segment in several markets as client and candidate uncertainties increased.

The recruitment industry, which previously benefited from an uptick in demand for staff from economic reopenings, is now bracing for a slowdown as sky-high inflation and recession fears push employers to be cautious about hiring plans.

Hays' peers PageGroupPAGE.L and Robert WaltersRWA.L last week slashed their outlook and warned that annual profits will be hit by macroeconomic challenges and their China exposure.

Hays, which has a workforce of about 13,000 employees and operates across 33 countries, now expects the group's operating profit in half year of 2023 to be between 95 million pounds ($115.85 million) and 97 million pounds, in line with their expectations.

($1 = 0.8200 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.