News & Insights

Hays' quarterly fees hit by low client and candidate confidence

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 13, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Adds details on results in paras 5,6, background in paras 2,3

July 13 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays HAYS.L posted a fall in fourth-quarter net fees on Thursday, as permanent hiring took a hit from low client and candidate activity amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Recruiters have flagged low confidence and a weaker market as a grim macroeconomic outlook led some employers to freeze hiring and turn to temporary workers.

Peer Robert Walters RWA.L which specialises in accounting, legal, and tech jobs, flagged concerns over a global hiring slowdown while reporting a fall in its quarterly net fee income last week. Meanwhile, lower levels of both candidate and client confidence dragged PageGroup's PAGE.L quarterly profits. .

Hays, which focuses largely on hiring for white-collar roles, said its like-for-like net fees for the three months ended June 30 fell by 2%.

While volumes in temporary hiring, its largest segment, rose 4%, the permanent division contracted 9% in the quarter.

Hays said full-year 2023 operating profit is expected to be in line with market expectations.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.