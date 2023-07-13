Hays' quarterly fees hit by low client and candidate confidence

Adds details on results in paras 5,6, background in paras 2,3

July 13 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays HAYS.L posted a fall in fourth-quarter net fees on Thursday, as permanent hiring took a hit from low client and candidate activity amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Recruiters have flagged low confidence and a weaker market as a grim macroeconomic outlook led some employers to freeze hiring and turn to temporary workers.

Peer Robert Walters RWA.L which specialises in accounting, legal, and tech jobs, flagged concerns over a global hiring slowdown while reporting a fall in its quarterly net fee income last week. Meanwhile, lower levels of both candidate and client confidence dragged PageGroup's PAGE.L quarterly profits. .

Hays, which focuses largely on hiring for white-collar roles, said its like-for-like net fees for the three months ended June 30 fell by 2%.

While volumes in temporary hiring, its largest segment, rose 4%, the permanent division contracted 9% in the quarter.

Hays said full-year 2023 operating profit is expected to be in line with market expectations.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.