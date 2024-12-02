Hays plc Updates on Voting Rights and Capital

Hays plc (GB:HAS) has released an update.

Hays plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, its issued share capital comprises 1.6 billion ordinary shares, with 8.6 million shares held in treasury, leaving a total of over 1.59 billion voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine and notify any changes in their interest under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

