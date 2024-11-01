News & Insights

Hays plc Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Hays plc (GB:HAS) has released an update.

Hays plc announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total issued share capital consists of 1,600,433,092 Ordinary shares, with 8,638,969 shares held in treasury, leaving a total of 1,591,794,123 voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to track their interests or changes in the company’s share capital. Investors should note the significant number of shares held in treasury when assessing their investment strategies.

