Hays PLC Sees Shift in Voting Rights Ownership

Hays PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure, with FIL Limited now holding 5.08% of the voting rights, crossing a significant ownership threshold. This development indicates FIL Limited’s strategic interest in Hays, potentially impacting the company’s future governance and investor dynamics.
