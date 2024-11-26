News & Insights

Stocks

Hays PLC Sees Shift in Voting Rights Ownership

November 26, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hays plc (GB:HAS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hays PLC has announced a change in its voting rights structure, with FIL Limited now holding 5.08% of the voting rights, crossing a significant ownership threshold. This development indicates FIL Limited’s strategic interest in Hays, potentially impacting the company’s future governance and investor dynamics.

For further insights into GB:HAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.