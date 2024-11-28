Hays plc CFO and Associate Acquire Shares

Hays plc (GB:HAS) has released an update.

Hays plc recently disclosed transactions by its CFO, James Hilton, and his closely associated person, Ajanta Hilton, who both acquired ordinary shares in the company. These acquisitions were made following the reinvestment of dividends paid to shareholders. The transactions, executed on November 27, 2024, involved shares priced at 77.3383p on the London Stock Exchange.

