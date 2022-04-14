Hays March quarter profit jumps, flags one-time hit from Russia exit

April 14 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays Plc HAYS.L said on Thursday it would take a one-time hit of about 5 million pounds ($6.57 million) for costs related to exiting Russian operations, after posting a record quarter on strong hiring across its markets.

The London-based company, which is largely focused on hiring for white-collar roles, reported a 32% rise in net fees for the three months to March 31.

($1 = 0.7613 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

