Hays lifts annual profit outlook on increased recruitments

Recruitment agency Hays Plc said on Thursday its annual profit is expected to surpass market expectations after a record second quarter saw firms hiring more permanent employees.

The British company, which is largely focused on hiring for white-collar roles, is expecting its operating profit to come in at 200 million pounds ($274.46 million) for the year through June 30, 2022.

($1 = 0.7287 pounds)

