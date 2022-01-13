Hays lifts annual profit outlook on increased recruitments

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Recruitment agency Hays Plc HAYS.L said on Thursday its annual profit is expected to surpass market expectations after a record second quarter saw firms hiring more permanent employees.

The British company, which is largely focused on hiring for white-collar roles, is expecting its operating profit to come in at 200 million pounds ($274.46 million) for the year through June 30, 2022.

($1 = 0.7287 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.