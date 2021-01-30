Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.8% to US$23.19 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Sales of US$72m came in 3.9% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.65, a 16% miss. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:HAYN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Haynes International's twin analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$346.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 16% from last year to US$1.21. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$346.6m and losses of US$1.48 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Haynes International'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a favorable reduction in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 7.4% to US$29.00, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Haynes International.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Haynes International'shistorical trends, as next year's 0.7% revenue growth is roughly in line with 0.6% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.9% per year. So although Haynes International is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Haynes International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

