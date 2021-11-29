Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that HAYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.32, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAYN was $42.32, representing a -10.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.08 and a 101.05% increase over the 52 week low of $21.05.

HAYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.71.

