Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 39th quarter that HAYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.45, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAYN was $33.45, representing a -2.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.32 and a 118.77% increase over the 52 week low of $15.29.

HAYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports HAYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -124.53%, compared to an industry average of 66.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.