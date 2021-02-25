Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HAYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that HAYN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAYN was $29.58, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.05 and a 93.46% increase over the 52 week low of $15.29.

HAYN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). HAYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports HAYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -249.06%, compared to an industry average of 49.4%.

