Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HAYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that HAYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.77, the dividend yield is 4.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAYN was $19.77, representing a -49.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.04 and a 12.24% increase over the 52 week low of $17.61.

HAYN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Nucor Corporation (NUE) and ArcelorMittal (MT). HAYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports HAYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -197.44%, compared to an industry average of 58.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAYN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.