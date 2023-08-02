Haynes International (HAYN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Haynes International, Inc. (Symbol: HAYN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.51, changing hands as low as $49.03 per share. Haynes International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAYN's low point in its 52 week range is $34.945 per share, with $60.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.65.

