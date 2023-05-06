Haynes International (HAYN) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Haynes International said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $46.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 5.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haynes International. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 10.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAYN is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 13,973K shares. The put/call ratio of HAYN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haynes International is 60.52. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.88% from its latest reported closing price of 46.24.

The projected annual revenue for Haynes International is 584MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,512K shares representing 12.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 24.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 928K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 903K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 692K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 596K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing a decrease of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Haynes International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Haynes International is one of the world’s largest developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for use in high- temperature and corrosion applications. The Company's standard product forms include sheet and plate, bar and billet, seamless and welded pipe and tubing, wire and welding consumables, fittings and flanges. Haynes International has manufacturing facilities in Kokomo, Indiana; Arcadia, Louisiana; and Mountain Home, North Carolina. The Kokomo facility specializes in flat products, the Arcadia facility specializes in tubular products and the Mountain Home facility specializes in high‐performance wire products. Worldwide sales offices and service centers stock all product forms and offer processing capabilities including many types of specialized cutting. All of these centers are company‐operated.

