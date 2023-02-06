Haynes International (HAYN) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Haynes International said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $55.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 5.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.31% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Haynes International is $57.63. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.31% from its latest reported closing price of $55.25.

The projected annual revenue for Haynes International is $584MM, an increase of 11.43%. The projected annual EPS is $4.33, an increase of 12.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haynes International. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HAYN is 0.1237%, an increase of 16.1737%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 13,888K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,513,728 shares representing 12.02% ownership of the company.

Edenbrook Capital holds 1,062,276 shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 914,928 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872,083 shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 776,278 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798,983 shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 14.37% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 694,095 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698,095 shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYN by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Haynes International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Haynes International is one of the world’s largest developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for use in high- temperature and corrosion applications. The Company's standard product forms include sheet and plate, bar and billet, seamless and welded pipe and tubing, wire and welding consumables, fittings and flanges. Haynes International has manufacturing facilities in Kokomo, Indiana; Arcadia, Louisiana; and Mountain Home, North Carolina. The Kokomo facility specializes in flat products, the Arcadia facility specializes in tubular products and the Mountain Home facility specializes in high‐performance wire products. Worldwide sales offices and service centers stock all product forms and offer processing capabilities including many types of specialized cutting. All of these centers are company‐operated.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.