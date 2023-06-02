HAYN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Haynes International, Inc. (Symbol: HAYN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.43, changing hands as high as $47.61 per share. Haynes International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAYN's low point in its 52 week range is $29 per share, with $60.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.34.

