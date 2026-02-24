Haymaker Acquisition 4 (HYAC) Price Target Increased by 21.43% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Haymaker Acquisition 4 (NYSE:HYAC) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is an increase of 21.43% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.71% from the latest reported closing price of $11.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haymaker Acquisition 4. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYAC is 0.55%, an increase of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.89% to 20,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fort Baker Capital Management holds 2,337K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 1,964K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares , representing an increase of 14.47%.

Westchester Capital Management holds 1,939K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wealthspring Capital holds 1,657K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYAC by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 1,460K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYAC by 8.23% over the last quarter.

