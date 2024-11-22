Haydale Graphene Sees Shift in Voting Rights Structure

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure, following an acquisition or disposal by David Johns-Powell. As of November 14, 2024, Johns-Powell holds 8.39% of the voting rights, marking a notable shift in shareholder influence. This development is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s governance and potential strategic direction.

