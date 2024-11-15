Haydale Graphene Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC has experienced a shift in its voting rights, as disclosed by Herald Investment Management Limited. The notification reveals a reduction in voting rights from 5.89% to 2.82% as of November 14, 2024. This change could impact the company’s stock dynamics and investor strategy.

