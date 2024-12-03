News & Insights

Stocks

Haydale Graphene Sees Shift in Shareholder Structure

December 03, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC has announced a change in its shareholder structure, with David Johns-Powell acquiring or disposing of 4.01% of voting rights, totaling 150,943,396 shares. This update highlights a significant movement in the company’s stock, which could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:HAYD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.