Haydale Graphene Sees Shift in Shareholder Structure

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC has announced a change in its shareholder structure, with David Johns-Powell acquiring or disposing of 4.01% of voting rights, totaling 150,943,396 shares. This update highlights a significant movement in the company’s stock, which could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics.
