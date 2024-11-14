Haydale Graphene Reports Shift in Voting Rights

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Haydale Graphene Industries has seen a notable shift in its voting rights, with Dr. Graham Cooley now holding 1.70% of the voting rights, down from a previous 4.12%. This change occurred on November 13, 2024, and was officially notified the following day. Investors might want to track such movements as they could signal strategic decisions or changes in shareholder dynamics.

