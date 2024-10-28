News & Insights

Haydale Graphene Raises £3.1 Million in Retail Offer

October 28, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC successfully closed its Retail Offer, raising approximately £86,000 through the issuance of over 64 million shares. This contributes to a total fundraising of about £3.1 million, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming General Meeting. The shares are set to be admitted for trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in November, highlighting a significant capital injection for the company.

