Haydale Graphene Launches Retail Share Offer

October 25, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Haydale Graphene Industries has announced a retail offer to issue new ordinary shares at a discounted price of 0.1325 pence per share, as part of a broader fundraising effort. This initiative, which includes a capital reorganization, aims to bolster the company’s working capital. The offer is accessible to UK retail shareholders and is expected to close on October 28, 2024.

