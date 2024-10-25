Haydale Graphene Launches Retail Share Offer

Haydale Graphene (GB:HAYD) has released an update.

Haydale Graphene Industries has announced a retail offer to issue new ordinary shares at a discounted price of 0.1325 pence per share, as part of a broader fundraising effort. This initiative, which includes a capital reorganization, aims to bolster the company’s working capital. The offer is accessible to UK retail shareholders and is expected to close on October 28, 2024.

